Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL Standings After RCB Vs MI Match 4

The WPL standings witness a change in statistics after the fourth match in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. The match was played between the sides of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the match, a buoyant Mumbai Indians defeated RCB by 9 wickets.

Following a lackluster performance with the bat, Smriti Mandhana's RCB could only post 155 runs on the board before bundling out at the 18.4 overs mark. In the innings, many premier batters got the start but none could stick to the pitch to guide the team toward a big total. In reply, Mumbai Indians got a solid start as both the openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews played some incredible shots in the beginning. RCB removed Bhatia from the middle at the end of the 5th over at 46 runs, but the next in line Nat Sciver-Bunt was able to continue the momentum along with Matthews. Both successfully went past the 50-run mark and remained not out as MI rout RCB by 9 wickets. Hayley Matthews scored a blistering 38 ball 76 runs, whereas Sciver-Bunt registered 55 runs off 29 balls. Following the match, Matthews was presented with the Orange cap, and Saika Ishaque, who took 6 wickets in the first and removed two batters in the second match for Mumbai, was handed the Purple cap.

Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL standings after RCB vs MI

While the statistics have changed, the RCB vs MI match hasn't propelled any movement in the Women's Premier League Points Table. Here's how the table looks after match 4. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

With two wins in two matches, Mumbai Indians are at the top of the table. Delhi capitals, who registered a win the other day over RCB are second on the list. Followed by UP Warriorz, who are at par with DC in terms of win record but behind them in run rate. RCB and Gujarat Giansts take the bottom two spots respectively. Both are winless at this point.

While the fourth match could not put any change on the league table, the fifth may impact the standings. Today the action will proceed as Capitals will take on Warriorz. The action will start at 7:30 PM IST.