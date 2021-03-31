Women's Senior ODI SF: Jharkhand Vs Andhra Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Jharkhand will take on Andhra Pradesh in the 1st semi-final match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here are the Jharkhand vs Andhra live streaming details, how to watch the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Jharkhand vs Andhra preview

After 102 deciding games, the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 enters its final week, with the Jharkhand Women going up against Andhra Women in the first semi-final of the tournament. With four wins and just the one loss - against the Hyderabad Women - in the group stages, Jharkhand entered the knockouts as the top team in Elite Group A. The team then beat the Karnataka Women by 20 runs in the quarter-finals to book their semi-final berth against Andhra.

Meanwhile, Andhra Women have remained unbeaten at the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, steamrolling past each of their groupmates in Elite Group C and winning a dominating 49-run victory over the Vidarbha Women in the quarter-finals to get to this stage. High on confidence, the team will hope to keep their streak going and go all the way. The winner of this match will play either the Railways Women or the Bengal Women in the final on April 4.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 live in India: Jharkhand vs Andhra live streaming details

As of now, there is no official telecast of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 in India. There is also no information on where these games will be streamed. However, fans can follow the series and the Jharkhand vs Andhra live scores and updates on the social media accounts and websites of the BCCI and the respective state cricket associations. The highlights for the Jharkhand vs Andhra semi-final will also be available on the BCCI website after the match.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Jharkhand vs Andhra pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the four Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 quarter-final matches that have taken place at this venue, we expect this match to be another high-scoring one, with a par 1st innings score of about 237 runs. With the pacers getting some good movement from the deck early on in the game and the spinners able to eke out some turn in the second half, the match should also witness a good deal of wickets.

Considering that all four quarter-finals were won by batting first, the captain winning the toss is likely to go down the same path. Accuweather predicts no rain in Rajkot on Thursday. The temperature is expected to hit a high of 40°C with humidity at around 45% and 31% cloud cover.

Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter