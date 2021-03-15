Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 Andhra Pradesh Vs Rajasthan Live Stream, Pitch Report

The Andhra Pradesh Women will take on the Rajasthan Women in a group stage match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 16, 2021. Here are the Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan live streaming details, how to watch Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan live in India and Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan live scores details.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Match preview

Andhra Pradesh Women had a great start to the tournament winning both matches they have played so far. They will be looking to win their third consecutive match when they take on the Rajasthan side who are yet to hit their stride in the tournament. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have not started the tournament on the right note as they have lost both their matches. They will be desperate for their first win and put points on board but in order to do that they need to overcome a formidable Andhra Pradesh team.

About Women's Senior ODI Trophy schedule

Speaking about the Women's Senior ODI Trophy schedule the tournament will witness 37 teams go up against one another for a shot at the prestigious title. There will have five Elite groups of six teams each and one Plate group consisting of seven teams fighting it out for a place in the final. Following all COVID-19 protocols, the players from each of the teams have been in quarantine from March 4 and will continue to play the tournament in a bio-bubble.

Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai will host the group stage games, which began on March 11. The top teams in each of the five elite groups will qualify directly for the quarter-final stage along with the next two highest-scoring teams. The semi-finals will take place on April 1 followed by the final, which is on April 4.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy live: Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the recent matches that have taken place at this venue, we can expect that this game to be a good contest between these two teams. The pitch looks balanced and will be helpful for both bowlers and batters. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 26°C.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy live in India: Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan live streaming details and Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan live scores

As of now, there is no official telecast of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 in India. There is also no information on where these games will be streamed. However, fans can follow the series and the Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan live scores on the social media accounts and websites of the BCCI and the respective state cricket associations.

Image: BCCI.TV website