Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Hyderabad Women will take on the Gujarat Women in a group stage match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the CK Pithawala Ground, Bhimpore, Surat on March 12, 2021. Here are the Hyderabad vs Gujarat live streaming details, how to watch Hyderabad vs Gujarat live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Hyderabad vs Gujarat preview

The Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 - the first domestic women's tournament organized by the BCCI since the pandemic - will see 37 teams go up against one another for a shot at the prestigious title. The series, which is being hosted alongside the ongoing Indian Women vs South Africa Women tournament talking place in Lucknow, will have five Elite groups of six teams each and one Plate group consisting of seven teams fight it out for a place in the final. Following all COVID-19 protocols, the players from each of the team have been in quarantine from March 4 and will continue to play the tournament in a bio-bubble.

Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai will host the group stage games, which began on March 11. The top teams in each of the five elite groups will qualify directly for the quarter-final stage along with the next two highest-scoring teams. The third best side among the elite groups will go up against the winner of the plate group for a place in the quarterfinals. The semi-finals will take place on April 1 followed by the final, which is on April 4. Elite Group A will include Hyderabad, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh and Tripura.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy live in India: Hyderabad vs Gujarat live streaming details

As of now, there is no official telecast of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 in India. There is also no information on where these games will be streamed. However, fans can follow the series and the Hyderabad vs Gujarat live scores on the social media accounts and websites of the BCCI and the respective state cricket associations.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Hyderabad vs Gujarat pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy games that have taken place at this venue, we can expect that this game will be a very high scoring one. The pitch is also predicted to be a good on to bowl on. ODI scores here generally tend to reach about 300+ runs with wins split almost evenly between teams batting first and teams chasing. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 36°C at its highest, humidity at 30% and 31% cloud cover.

Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter