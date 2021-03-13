Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 Saurashtra Vs Bengal Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The Saurashtra Women will take on the Bengal Women in a group stage match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on March 14, 2021. Here are the Saurashtra vs Bengal live streaming details, how to watch Saurashtra vs Bengal live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy live: Saurashtra vs Bengal match preview

Both teams are yet to get off the mark after losing their opening encounter of the tournament. This is a very crucial match for both teams as the winner of the match will see their season come back on track. Finishing in the top 3 will be crucial for both sides as the third-best side among the elite groups will go up against the winner of the plate group for a place in the quarterfinals. This should be an exciting contest to watch between these two sides.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy schedule

Speaking about the Women's Senior ODI Trophy schedule the tournament will witness 37 teams go up against one another for a shot at the prestigious title. There will have five Elite groups of six teams each and one Plate group consisting of seven teams fighting it out for a place in the final. Following all COVID-19 protocols, the players from each of the teams have been in quarantine from March 4 and will continue to play the tournament in a bio-bubble.

Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai will host the group stage games, which began on March 11. The top teams in each of the five elite groups will qualify directly for the quarter-final stage along with the next two highest-scoring teams. The semi-finals will take place on April 1 followed by the final, which is on April 4.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy live in India: Saurashtra vs Bengal live streaming details

As of now, there is no official telecast of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 in India. There is also no information on where these games will be streamed. However, fans can follow the series and the Saurashtra vs Bengal live scores on the social media accounts and websites of the BCCI and the respective state cricket associations.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Saurashtra vs Bengal pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the recent matches that have taken place at this venue, we can expect that this game will be a very high scoring one. The pitch looks balanced and will be helpful for both bowlers and batters. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 27°C.

Image: CAB Cricket / Twitter