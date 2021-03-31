Women's Senior ODI Trophy Railways Vs Bengal Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Railways will take on Bengal in the second semi-final match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot on April 1, 2021. Here are the Railways vs Bengal live streaming details, how to watch the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Railways vs Bengal preview

The top two teams of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 Elite Group 'B' - Railways and Bengal - will face off once again as they meet in the semi-final of the tournament on April 1. Undefeated so far, table-toppers Mithali Raj and her Railways side beat the Odisha Women by a massive 68 runs to make it to the semi-finals and set up a rematch with Bengal. Meanwhile, the No.2 side, Bengal, beat the Group D toppers Madhya Pradesh by 28 runs to seal their place in the semis. Having lost their group stage game to Railways by a whopping 67 runs, Bengal will be out for revenge as they seek a place opposite either Jharkhand or Andhra in the final on April 4.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 live in India: Railways vs Bengal live streaming details

Unfortunately, the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 will neither be telecast nor streamed live in India. Fans who wish to follow the last couple of matches from the series can do so by tracking the Railways vs Bengal live scores and updates on the social media pages of the BCCI and the respective associations. The highlights of the Railways vs Bengal semi-final should be available on the BCCI's website shortly after the game.

Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021: Railways vs Bengal pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the last five matches we expect this semi-final to be an exciting and high scoring one. With an average 1st inning score of almost 240 and about 16 wickets falling in each game, the pitch has proven to be an excellent one for both, batting and bowling. The toss should also be an interesting factor, and with four of the last five games at the venue being won by teams batting first, the captain who wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Accuweather predicts no chance of rainfall in Rajkot on Thursday, meaning that we should have an uninterrupted semi-final. The temperature will be high, at almost 40°C in the evening. Humidity will drop from 61% at the start of the match to just 8% later in the day. There will be some cloud cover to give players some respite from the sun.

Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter