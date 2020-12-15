Home
Women's Super League 2020 THT Vs DUC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Thistles will take on Duchesses in an upcoming match of the Women's Super League on Tuesday, December 15. Here is how to watch THT vs DUC live in India.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Womens Super League

Thistles are set to lock horns with Duchesses in the fourth league match of the Women's Super League on Tuesday, December 15. The match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the THT vs DUC live streaming info, THT vs DUC squads, and where to catch the THT vs DUC live scores.

Women's Super League: THT vs DUC preview

The third edition of the Women's Super League in South Africa will see four teams striving for the championship title. The tournament will be played from December 14 to December 16. As per the format of the tournament, the team who will finish on the top of the standings after the group stage will be termed as the winner. 

Thistles are the table-toppers after their phenomenal performance in their opening contest. They could only manage to post a total of 100 runs in their clash against Starlights. However, their bowling department stepped up and help them orchestrate a stunning 11-run win. Duchesses also impressed in their game against Coronations but they had to face a 6-run loss after a closely fought battle.

THT vs DUC live streaming: Pitch report

The strip at Newlands will be favourable for the batters. They will be able to hit their strokes freely due to the even bounce on the wicket. This would be the second match of the day on the surface, which could result in the wicket slowing down a bit. Considering the past results, and the wicket conditions, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first. 

THT vs DUC live streaming: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. It will remain sunny throughout the match, and there are no chances of rain in the day as well. The temperatures during the contest are likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. 

Women's Super League: THT vs DUC squads

THT: Trisha Chetty, Jade de Figerido, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Moseline Daniels, Eliz Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Anneke Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Courtney Gouden, Nobulumko Baneti, Nadia Mbokotwana, Khayakazi Mathe

DUC: Sinalo Jafta, Michaela Kirk, Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, G Jaftha, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Zintle Mali, Alyssa Elxlebben, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Lagodi

THT vs DUC live streaming: THT vs DUC live in India

There is no official live telecast for the matches in the country. However, fans willing to catch THT vs DUC live in India can visit the YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa. The THT vs DUC live streaming will be made available on the YouTube channel. For THT vs DUC live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media pages of the Board. 

Image source: Cricket South Africa Twitter 

 

 

 

 

First Published:
