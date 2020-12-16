Women's Super League CON Vs THT Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Coronations and Thistles will battle it out in the upcoming match of the Women's Super League on Wednesday, December 16. The match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town at 4:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CON vs THT live streaming info, CON vs THT squads, and where to catch the CON vs THT live scores.

The Women's T20 Super League 3.0 third and final day is here. 🏏



Who do you think will be crowned as champions of the #WSLT20 3.0? 👑



Join the conversation on social with the official #WSLT20 and catch all the sixes, wickets and moments here: https://t.co/hSixiMwqTh pic.twitter.com/fsAAN184mM — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 16, 2020

Women's Super League: CON vs THT preview

Thistles have emerged as the most dominant team n the competition so far. The team is unbeaten in the tournament and have performed brilliantly to claim crucial victories in the first two fixtures. They are the table-toppers and they stand a chance to be crowned as the winners if they hold on to their position at the top.

This will be the last league match of the tournament. The team that is placed at the top of the table post the contest will be declared as the winners of the third edition of the Women's Super League. Coronations are stationed right below Thistles at second place. After a victory in their opening encounter, the side lost a closely fought battle against Starlights by 2 runs.

CON vs THT live streaming: Pitch report

The teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface at Newlands this season. Despite no team being able to cross the 150-run mark in the tournament so far, teams batting first have successfully defended their score in all the fixtures. The wicket tends to slow down in the second innings, thus making it difficult for the batters to score runs quickly. Based on the past results, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first.

CON vs THT live streaming: Weather report

As predicted by AccuWeather, significant cloud coverage is expected during the upcoming match. However, there are no cnances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius during the game.

Women's Super League: CON vs THT squads

CON: Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Zintle kula, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers

THT: Trisha Chetty, Jade de Figerido, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Moseline Daniels, Eliz Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Anneke Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Courtney Gouden, Nobulumko Baneti, Nadia Mbokotwana, Khayakazi Mathe

CON vs THT live streaming: CON vs THT live in India

Fans will not able to enjoy the matches on their television as the tournament is not a televised event in the country. However, one can catch CON vs THT live in India on Cricket South Africa's official YouTube channel. One can also visit the social media pages of the association for CON vs THT live scores.

