Women's Super Smash 2021 OS W Vs CH W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Otago Sparks will lock horns with the Central Hinds in Match 11 of the Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21. The OS W vs CH W match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 AM IST from University Oval, Dunedin on January 8, 2021. Here are the OS W vs CH W live streaming details, how to watch OS W vs CH W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Super Smash 2021: OS W vs CH W preview

It will be a battle between the two weakest sides of the Women's T20 Super Smash 2020-2021 as the Otago Sparks take on the Central District Hinds on Friday. The Sparks are currently in fifth place on the table. Of the three games that they have played at the tournament, the Sparks have just managed one win - coming in their latest game against the Northern Spirit side. They will hope to turn this into a streak of wins as they take on the winless Central Hinds on the 8th. The Hinds will hope to find some form and get their first points on the board.

Women's Super Smash 2021 live in India: OS W vs CH W live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the OS W vs CH W live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. OS W vs CH W live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and OS W vs CH W live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the teams involved in the game.

Women's Super Smash 2021: OS W vs CH W squads

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw

Central Hinds: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Kerry Tomlinson, Monique Rees

Women's Super Smash 2021: OS W vs CH W pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at University Oval, Dunedin has generally been a more bowling friendly one that also has some runs on offer for batters. With Accuweather predicting high humidity and cloud cover along with some rain showers in the afternoon, we an expect the pitch to provide some swing to the bowlers for at least a couple of overs in the beginning. However, the batters will get to have their go as the ball gets older and the outfield becomes wet. The temperature for this game is expected to be around 10-12°C. The match may be shortened considerably due to rain.

