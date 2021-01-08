Women's Super Smash 2021 WB W Vs NS W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Wellington Blaze Women will lock horns with the Northern Spirits Women in Match 12 of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash 2021. The WB W vs NS W match is scheduled to begin at 4:10 AM IST from the Basin Reserve, Wellington on January 9, 2021. Here are the WB W vs NS W live streaming details, how to watch WB W vs NS W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Super Smash 2021: WB W vs NS W preview

Coming into this game, the Northern Spirits Women are in the top spot in the Women's Super Smash points table. With 12 points from their three wins and one loss, the Northern Spirits are turning out to be the favourites to win this tournament. They have already won the last encounter between the sides this season, by 5 wickets and will be hoping to keep their winning streak going on Saturday.

The Wellington Blaze Women meanwhile, are also in a solid third place on the table as of now. The side has a total of eight points to their name, collected from two wins and one loss. Their last match was against the Northern Spirits and resulted in their first loss of the season. The Blaze will be looking forward to avenging this defeat at their home ground on Saturday.

Women's Super Smash 2021 live in India: WB W vs NS W live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the WB W vs NS W live stream exclusively on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. WB W vs NS W live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and WB W vs NS W live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the teams involved in the game.

Women's Super Smash T20: WB W vs NS W pitch report and weather forecast

So far, there has only been one Women's Super Smash T20 match held at this venue. The match was a low-scoring one, with neither side able to reach the 100-run mark. However, the Men's Super Smash match that took place here saw a score of 178, so there is no predicting what might happen in this game. Accuweather predicts no rain and average humidity and cloud cover for the game.

Women's Super Smash 2021 live in India: WB W vs NS W squads

Wellington Blaze Women - Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Bethany Molony

Northern Spirits Women - Brooke Halliday, Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Eimar Richardson, Lucy Boucher, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Mereana Hyde, Alisha Rout, Anne Ewart, Olivia Lobb, Lauren Heaps

