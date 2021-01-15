Women's Super Smash T20 Magicians Vs Spirits Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Canterbury Magicians will lock horns with the Northern Spirits in the league match of the Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21. The Magicians vs Spirits match is scheduled to begin at 11:40 AM IST from Hagley Oval, Christchurch on January 15 2021. Here are the Magicians vs Spirits live streaming details, how to watch Super Smash live in India and the CM W vs NS W live scores.

Women's Super Smash 2021: CM W vs NS W preview

This match is between teams that are placed at number 3 and number 4 respectively in the tournament. Northern Spirit are currently third on the points table with 12 points with 3 wins and 2 losses from 5 matches played in the tournament so far. They lost their previous match to Blaze and will look to bounce back with a win in the upcoming clash.

We're back at Hagley Oval today for the first EVER domestic women's game under lights in Aotearoa! #WeAreCanterbury #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/HyumOVmocB — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 14, 2021

Magicians on other hand are currently placed fourth on the points table with 10 points so far. Out of the 4 matches played in the tournament, they have 2 wins and 1 loss, while one match was abandoned due to poor weather condition. This match provides them with an opportunity to move up the points table if they manage to win this encounter. a cracking contest is on cards.

Women's Super Smash 2021: CM vs NS W squads

CM W: Kate Abraham, Eli mace cochrane, Melisa Banks, Frances Mckay, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Emma Kench, Kristy Nation, Natalie Cox.

NS W: Olivia Lobb, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Lucy Boucher, Meddy Hyde, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker.

CM W vs NS W Prediction: Pitch and weather forecast

The pitch at Hagley Oval, Christchurch has generally been a more bowling friendly one bowlers will love bowling on the surface. Coming to the weather for this match Accuweather has predicted that conditions will be sunny with no chances of rain. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up some early wickets.

Women's Super Smash live: CM W vs NS W live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the CM W vs NS W live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. CM W vs NS W live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and CM W vs NS W live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the teams involved in the game.

Image: Canterbury Cricket / Twitter

