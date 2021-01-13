Women's Super Smash T20 OS W Vs WB W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Otago Sparks will lock horns with the Wellington Blaze in the league match of the Women's Super Smash T20 2020-21. The OS W vs WB W match is scheduled to begin at 4:10 AM IST from University Oval, Dunedin on January 14 2021. Here are the OS W vs WB W live streaming details, how to watch OS W vs WB W live in India and the OS W vs WB W prediction.

Women's Super Smash 2021: OS W vs WB W preview

This match promises to be an excellent contest as the Sparks will be eager to stop the winning momentum of the Blaze when these teams play on Thursday. Currently, the Sparks are second from the bottom and will look to get their season back on track by winning against an in-form Blaze in the upcoming clash. The Blaze are currently in great form and are sitting second on the points table. With the return of Sophie Divine, things have just got better for the side. They will be hoping to win the contest and move to the top of the points table.

Women's Super Smash 2021: OS W vs WB W squads

OS W: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Marina Lamplough, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw

WB W: Jess McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Maneka Singh, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Thamsyn Newton

OS W vs WB W Prediction: Pitch and weather forecast

The pitch at University Oval, Dunedin has generally been a more bowling friendly one that also has some runs on offer for batters. Coming to the weather for this match Accuweather has predicted that conditions will be mostly cloudy with no chances of rain. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make use of cloudy condition.

Women's Super Smash 2021 live in India: OS W vs WB W live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the OS W vs WB W live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. OS W vs WB W live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and OS W vs WB W live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the teams involved in the game.

