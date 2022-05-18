Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Full Schedule, Complete Squad, Timing & Live Streaming Details

With the IPL 2022 nearing its conclusion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squads for the forthcoming Women's T20 Challenge. The Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will be the three teams contesting in the event and Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been handed the captaincy responsibilities. The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from May 23-28 at Pune's MCA stadium. Barely a week left before the commencement of the tournament, let's take a look at the Women's T20 Challenge schedule, teams and other Women IPL details.

Women's T20 Challenge schedule

The three teams, each comprising 16 players, were picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee. The best of Indian women’s cricket will grace the crease with some of the notable names from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will partake in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

The opening game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 tournament will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas on May 23 and will begin at 7:30 PM. The Supernovas will take on Velocity on May 24 with the match starting at 3:30 PM. Velocity will face the Trailblazers on May 26 with the match starting at 7:30 PM. The tournament final will take place on May 28 at 7:30 PM and will be played between the top two teams out of the three.

Schedule

May 23: Trailblazers vs Supernovas - 7:30 PM

May 24: Supernovas vs Velocity - 3:30 PM

May 26: Velocity vs Trailblazers - 7:30 PM

May 28: Final - 7:30 PM

Women's T20 Challenge 2022: A look at squads of all three teams

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

Women's T20 Challenge 2022 live streaming

Coming to live streaming of Women's T20 Challenge 2022, the matches are likely to be streamed live on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.