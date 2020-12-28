Women's T20 Challenge Crosses 100 Million Viewers For 1st Time Ever With 147% Rise

Among all the franchise-based T20 leagues in the world, the Indian Premier League has successfully carved a niche for itself as the most prominent competition. The league boasts of a massive fan following and is also thriving when it comes to revenue generation. A similar trend was expected when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced the Women's T20 Challenge.

The sport of cricket enjoys a humongous fan following in the Indian sub-continent. However, with the men's cricket team garnering the majority of attention from the masses, women's cricket had been put on a back burner for a considerable amount of time. In spite of that, the Indian women's team has shown relentless dedication on the field and the fan following also has seen an exponential rise because of the same

As confirmed by ESPNcricinfo, the latest edition of the Women's T20 Challenge clocked a staggering 5.34 billion minutes in viewership in the country. The number has multiplied substantially from its inaugural season. The first edition of the tournament recorded 2.20 billion minutes. This development is bound to enthral the fans of women's cricket in the country. This is also a positive sign for things to come in the near future.

India's veteran women's cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, in a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, mentioned how the pandemic has had an adverse effect on women's cricket. She opined that the spike in viewership is bound to motivate the players who participated in the competition as well as encourage aspiring players.

A total of three teams battled it out for the ultimate championship this season in the Women's T20 Challenge. The event was held in the UAE considering the COVID-19 situation in India. The matches were held during the business end of the IPL. According to the broadcasters (Star), the matches observed a 147% rise in terms of the minutes watched. Alongside popular Indian superstars such as Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, several international cricketers also took part in the league. The Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers were crowned as the champions of the season.

IPL 2021 and Women's T20 Challenge:

It is speculated that the Women's T20 Challenge will be held alongside IPL 2021 next year as well. With the increasing popularity of the sport in the country, yet another surge in terms of the ratings and viewership is on the cards. The IPL 2020 winners, Mumbai Indians, will defend their title in the upcoming season, whereas the Trailblazers will be eying to replicate their success in the next edition as well.

