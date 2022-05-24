Women's T20 Challenge: Maya Sonawane's Unique Action Grabs Netizens' Attention; WATCH

The Women's T20 Challenge is currently underway with Velocity taking on the Supernovas in the second match of the tournament. During the Supernovas vs Velocity match, 23-year-old leg-spinner Maya Sonawane's unique bowling action has gone viral on social media, with several netizens comparing it to that of former South African spinner Paul Adams and Indian bowler Shivil Kaushik.

Maya Sonawane's unique bowling action goes viral

Velocity bowler Maya Sonawane's unique bowling action has caught the eyes of several netizens on social media, with several using their Twitter accounts to post comments on it. In the video shown below, fans can see how the Maharashtra-born cricketer gives the ball a rip and has her head extremely close to the ground while delivering the ball.

Debut for 23 year old leg spinner from Maharashtra, Maya Sonawane#My11CircleWT20C#WomensT20Challenge2022 pic.twitter.com/IRylJ62EGx — WomensCricCraze🏏( Womens T20 Challenge) (@WomensCricCraze) May 24, 2022

After watching Sonawane's unique bowling action, below are some of the comments that fans have made:

Crickets bowling style is evolving 👌

Love it — Unicorn Gundam Pilot (@d4shil) May 24, 2022

Paul Adam must be proud. — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) May 24, 2022

Women's T20 challenge: Harmanpreet helps Supernovas score 150 runs

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with a blistering 51-ball 71 as Supernovas posted 150 for five in their match against Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge in Pune on Tuesday. Velocity opted to bowl after winning the toss and their bowlers appeared to have done a decent job before Harmanpreet's onslaught. India's T20 captain Harmanpreet smashed seven fours and three sixes during her scintillating knock that left the Velocity bowers bruised and battered.

Taniya Bhatia chipped in with a useful knock of 36 off 32 balls.

Bhatia, who is now a part of the Indian women's senior team, struck three boundaries during her stay in the middle.

The duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Bhatia added invaluable 82 runs for the fourth wicket after their team was reeling at 18 for three in the fourth over.

Down the order, Sune Luss contributed an unbeaten 20 in 14 balls, hitting three fours in her breezy knock.

Among the Velocity bowlers, Kate Cross was the most successful with impressive figures of 2/24 in her quota of four overs, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav picked up a wicket apiece, the latter accounting for the important scalp of Harmanpreet.

Supernovas still managed to score a decent total in the end and Velocity will have to bat extremely well to reach the target at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)