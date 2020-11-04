Women's T20 Challenge Supernovas Vs Velocity Live Stream, Sharjah Weather And Pitch Report

Match 1 of the Women's T20 Challenge will see Supernovas locking horns with Velocity on Wednesday, November 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The final of the last year's Women's T20 Challenge was played between these two teams where it was Supernovas who secured a four-wicket win to retain their title. Velocity have a great opportunity to avenge their defeat from last year's final.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur name 3 young players to watch out for

The two veterans of Indian cricket will be leading the sides. While Supernovas will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj will captain Velocity. Both sides will look to start their campaign on a winning note as a win here will boost the team's confidence massively in this short tournament. Ahead of Wednesday's fixture, here is a look at the Supernovas vs Velocity weather forecast, Supernovas vs Velocity pitch report, where to catch the Supernovas vs Velocity live scores and Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming details.

Supernovas vs Velocity weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah will be on the cooler side and extremely pleasant for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (25°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 59-79%, which is a little higher than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating tournament opener at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 Challenge 2020 teams, squads, schedule, broadcast and past records

Supernovas vs Velocity pitch report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted a number of Dream11 IPL 2020 matches recently. During the initial phase of the tournament, runs were being scored freely with teams scoring in excess of 200 on numerous occasions. However, as time has gone by the pitches have slowed down considerably.

The average first innings total in Sharjah in the last five games has been 147. In the last five matches at this venue, chasing sides have emerged victorious on all five occasions. The team winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

ALSO READ | Dubai to host IPL final on November 10, Women's T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah

Supernovas vs Velocity live scores

For the Supernovas vs Velocity live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, November 4. For Supernovas vs Velocity live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Supernovas vs Velocity live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Nita Ambani bats for Women’s cricket in India; Jio to sponsor Women's T20 Challenge

SOURCE: DREAM11 IPL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.