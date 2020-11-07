Women's T20 Challenge Trailblazers Vs Supernovas Live Stream, Pitch Info, Sharjah Weather

Trailblazers (TRA) will take on Supernovas (SUP) in Match 3 of the Women's T20 Challenge on Saturday, November 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The TRA vs SUP live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are filled with some of the best T20 players in the world, which is why an exciting clash is on the cards.

This is a must-win contest for defending champions Supernovas as a loss here will eliminate them from the competition. On the other hand, Trailblazers have almost qualified to the final after they thrashed Velocity in their last match by 9 wickets. Even if they lose Saturday's fixture, they are likely to get through to the final due to their superior net run rate.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture, let's take a look at the Trailblazers vs Supernovas weather forecast, Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report, where to catch the Trailblazers vs Supernovas live scores and Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming details.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah on Saturday will be pleasant for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (26°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 49-70%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Women's T20 Challenge match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas pitch report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be favourable to both batsmen and bowlers. Over the course of the last few weeks, we have seen low-scoring games at the venue. In the Women's T20 Challenge so far, the average first innings score has been 87. The teams chasing here have won the last two matches, which is why the captain winning the toss will choose to field in all likelihood.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas live scores

For the Trailblazers vs Supernovas live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, November 7. For Trailblazers vs Supernovas live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: IPL INSTAGRAM

