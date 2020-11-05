Women's T20 Challenge Velocity Vs Trailblazers Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sharjah Weather

Velocity will lock horns with Trailblazers in Match 2 of the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday, November 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Velocity vs Trailblazers live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Velocity are coming on the back of a stunning five-wicket win over defending champions Supernovas, which is why they are running high on confidence. They will look to continue with the winning momentum and secure a win in this fixture.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur name 3 young players to watch out for

On the other hand, this is the first match for Smrithi Mandhana-led Trailblazers and they will like to start the Women's T20 Challenge on a winning note. Ahead of Thursday's fixture, here is a look at the Velocity vs Trailblazers weather forecast, Velocity vs Trailblazers pitch report, where to catch the Velocity vs Trailblazers live scores and Velocity vs Trailblazers live streaming details.

Velocity vs Trailblazers weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah will be sunny and pleasant for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce a little during the finishing stages (29°C at around 7:00 PM IST).

Humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 46-48%, which is relatively lower than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 Challenge 2020 teams, squads, schedule, broadcast and past records

Velocity vs Trailblazers pitch report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted a number of Dream11 IPL 2020 matches recently. During the initial phase of the tournament, runs were being scored freely with teams scoring in excess of 200 on numerous occasions. However, as time has gone by the pitches have slowed down considerably. In the last match played here between Supernovas and Velocity, the pitch became better for batting as the game progressed.

The average first innings total in Sharjah in the last six games has been 147. In the last six matches at this venue, chasing sides have emerged victorious on all six occasions. The team winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

ALSO READ | Dubai to host IPL final on November 10, Women's T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah

Velocity vs Trailblazers live scores

For the Velocity vs Trailblazers live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, November 5. For Velocity vs Trailblazers live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Velocity vs Trailblazers live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Nita Ambani bats for Women’s cricket in India; Jio to sponsor Women's T20 Challenge

SOURCE: DREAM11 IPL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.