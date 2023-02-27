Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Only One Indian Player Makes It To The Team Of The Tournament

The Indian Women's cricket team had a disappointing end to their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign as they lost to Australia in the semi-final by five runs. Harmanpreet Kaur had almost won Team India the match but her bizarre run out changed the whole momentum of the match. However, one Indian player managed to make it to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 team of the tournament.

Richa Ghosh was one of the standout performers of the Indian team and is the only Indian to make it to the Team of the Tournament of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Richa Ghosh played five matches for Team India in the tournament and scored 136 runs at an average of 68. Richa's strike rate during the tournament was 130.76 and the young wicketkeeper also scalped seven dismissals throughout the tournament.

Richa Ghosh makes it to the Team of the Tournament

Richa Ghosh was also the part of the U19 team which won the first-ever edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Shafali Verma led the World Cup-winning U19 team.

Though Team India was not once again able to cross the Australia hurdle and faced yet another heartbreak against their rivals. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also seen in tears after the match and she was seen wearing sunglasses so that the Indian fans shall not see them in tears.

Harmanpreet also said in the post-match presentation that her team will bounce back and will improve in the coming future.

If we talk about the final of the tournament, it was Australia who won the World Cup for a record sixth time and it also was Meg Lanning's third straight T20 World Cup win in a row.

Meg Lanning has now become the most successful captain in the world and now has the most ICC trophies to her name. South Africa on the other side also impressed with their performance and played extremely well throughout the tournament.

Australia have once again proved its dominance in women's cricket after the World Cup win and players like Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Allysa Healy will now look to focus on the inaugural WPL.