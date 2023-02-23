Women's T20 World Cup: Only 3 Indians In Lisa Sthalekar's India Vs Australia Combined XI

Only three Indian women cricketers managed to claim their place in Lisa Sthalekar's ICC combined XI which is mostly dominated by Aussie cricketers. On the eve of India's most anticipated semifinal against Australia, ICC has published a combined XI authored by former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar. Sthalekar got inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020.

Only three Indians in Lisa Sthalekar's IND-AUS combined XI

Lisa Sthalekar named eight players from his country while only three Indian players could find their names on his list. In a very surprising move, the likes of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were ignored over Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and bowler Renuka Thakur. The remaining members of the combined XI are Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Plenty of Australians In Lisa Sthalekar's Upstox Combined XI.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/h48lYGLHnR — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2023

India is scheduled to take on Australia in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup to be held at Newlands Cricket Ground. Richa Ghosh deserves to keep his place in that combined XI as the youngster has emerged as the primary source of runs in this ongoing tournament. Mandhana kept the Women in Blue in the hunt with a brilliant 87 against Ireland. Renuka Thakur has been at the forefront of Indian bowling as she already has 7 scalps to her name.

India has been dealt a huge blow ahead of their semifinal as fast bowler Puja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the game and Sneh Raha has been named in the squad as her replacement. BCCI has issued a statement confirming the above development. "

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad.

Rana, who has played 47 international matches including 24 T20Is, was named as a replacement player after Vastrakar was ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad."