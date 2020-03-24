Women's T20 World Cup Makes History, Smashes Women's Cricket Viewership Record

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup which was concluded recently is being seen as the most successful event in women's cricketing history. The viewership at the Women's T20 World Cup reached a record high during the course of the season. There were several milestones recorded in the Women's T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma opens up on having represented India in her maiden global tournament

Women's T20 World Cup 2020 break viewership records

The viewership of Women's T20 World Cup rose to an astonishing 5.4 billion minutes as compared too to the 2018 edition when it was 1.8 billion. The official broadcasters of Women's T20 World Cup released the record of 5.4 billion, which is a staggering amount of growth. The tournament decider between the hosts Australia Women and India Women boasted of 9.9 million average viewership, the highest for a Women’s T20 game.

ALSO READ | Was difficult to watch Shafali Verma in tears: Brett Lee on Women's T20 World Cup

The attendance of 86,174 fans was recorded in the Women's T20 World Cup final which is the record attendance for a Women's sporting event. The Women's T20 World Cup also generated 1.3 million interactions over social platforms, which was 5.2 times more than what was witnessed during the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup.

The amazing success of the Women's T20 World Cup has also called for several former and current players to encourage the women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) to be initiated. Looking at the success of the Women's T20 World Cup, more and more women will be encouraged to take up the sport which will in turn fuel the growth of women’s cricket in India, fans said on social media.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur backs Shafali Verma after the youngster had dropped Alyssa Healy's catch

India Women were thrashed by Australia Women in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup by 85 runs. Poonam Yadav was the star with the ball for India Women at the Women's T20 World Cup as she bagged 10 wickets in 5 matches, including her match-winning spell of 4/19 against Australia Women in the tournament opener. Poonam Yadav ended the Women's T20 World Cup as the second leading wicket-taker behind Australia's Megan Schutt. Shafali Verma starred with the bat as she scored 163 runs in 5 games and ended up as the fifth leading run-scorer of the Women's T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup: 'Can't blame Shafali for defeat', says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET INSTAGRAM