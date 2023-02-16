The Indian women’s cricket team earned a six-wicket win over West Indies on Wednesday to register their second win at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. This was the first matchup for the day at the World Cup, while Pakistan defeated Ireland Women by 70 runs in the second matchup for the day. India restricted the Caribbean side to 118/6 in the match's first innings, before chasing down the total in the 19th over, with six wickets remaining in the bag.

Deepti Sharma starred for the Women in Blue with figures of 3/15 in the first innings, while Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh grabbed a wicket-a-piece. In the second innings, Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten after scoring 44 off 32, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit 33 runs off 42 balls. Opener Shafali Verma scored 28 runs in 23 balls, whereas Smriti Mandhana could score only 10 runs on her return to the playing XI.

Updated Group B Standings at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

With the victory, India maintained their position at second in the Group B points table, while Pakistan climbed to third with the first win of its campaign. Meanwhile, England is placed at the top of the group, courtesy of wins against West Indies and Ireland, with an NRR of +2.497. The India women opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan and currently have their NRR at +0.590.

Standings Teams Matches Played Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Australia Women 2 2 0 +2.834 4 2 Sri Lanka Women 2 2 0 +0.430 4 3 South Africa Women 2 1 1 +1.550 2 4 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 -0.720 0 5 New Zealand Women 2 0 2 -4.050 0

Updated Group A Standings at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

In Group A, Australia sits at the top with two wins in two games, and an NRR od +2.834. On the other hand, Sri Lanka women are second with an equal no. of wins, but an NRR of +0.430. The hosts South Africa is currently in third with one victory in two matches so far. Here’s a look at the updated Group A and Group B points table at the Women’s T20 World Cup.