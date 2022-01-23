Women's World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj Avers Desire To Win Coveted Trophy Still Drives Her

Ahead of the Indian women's cricket team's departure to New Zealand, skipper Mithali Raj spoke about how New Zealand was a special venue to her and that it was where back in 2000 she had played her first world cup and how her journey from then till now has been a great one but with struggles along.

"I think it's been a wonderful journey, not an easy one. There have been struggles too, but it's come a full circle. My first World Cup was in 2000 in New Zealand, so here I am flying to New Zealand for my 6th World Cup," she said.

She further went on to add that winning a world cup would always be special for any cricketer and that she still has the drive to win a World Cup for her nation "In the 2000 World Cup, India played the semi-final and lost but this time, I am hoping India plays the final and win. Because winning a World Cup is always special for any cricketer, I am no different. That is something that has driven me from the time I played my first World Cup and it still drives me to win that World Cup for India," she further added.

Mithali Raj opens up about her future beyond Women's World Cup 2022

When asked if she will continue to play cricket beyond the World Cup, she said her focus right now is the World Cup and that those are things to look beyond "Well, let's see how things go there (will you continue playing after the World Cup?). Right now my focus is on the next two months. I will put all my energy into the series and the World Cup," she said.

"Well, firstly, I think if we visit the 2017 World Cup where we consistently scored 250 and 270, we can see one of the top-order batter has played through the innings. There has to be a partnership or two in the top-order, if the top-order contributes, we will get to 250-270. It's very rare that the middle-order or the lower-middle order scores 250-70. We need to play our roles well," she concluded.

Image: