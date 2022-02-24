Women's World Cup: ICC To Allow Teams To Field Only Nine Players; Know Why

Quick links:
Image: BCCI Women/ Twitter
The ICC 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup starts in seven days' time and teams are all geared up to get their hands on the elusive trophy. However, the tournament is subjected to changes from the International Cricket Council as it looks to keep the tournament on track despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in New Zealand.
According to a report published by Cricket.com.au, The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that female members of a team's support staff will be permitted to field in a match in the case of a significant COVID outbreak, with games to proceed so long as a team has a minimum of nine players available during the Women's World Cup match.
As per the report, the teams taking part in the ICC 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup have been permitted to bring extra reserves with them to New Zealand, beyond the 15-player squad, so players can be brought in and out of the squad in the case of COVID infections.
Chris Tetley, the ICC's Head of Events has said, "If it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment. And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would enable two substitutes to play, non-batting, non-bowling … to enable a game to take place".
The tournament will kickstart on March 4 with host New Zealand set to play West Indies in the opening match of the Women's World Cup at Bay Oval in Tauranga. A total of 31 matches will be played amongst eight teams to determine who will win the coveted cup. The final will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.
Here's the Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule
|Date
|Matches
|Venue
|
March 4
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|
Bay Oval, Tauranga
|
March 5
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|
University Oval, Dunedin
|
March 5
|Australia vs England
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
March 6
|Pakistan vs India
|
Bay Oval, Tauranga
|
March 7
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|
University Oval, Dunedin
|
March 8
|Australia vs Pakistan
|
Bay Oval, Tauranga
|
March 9
|West Indies vs England
|
University Oval, Dunedin
|
March 10
|New Zealand vs India
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
March 11
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|
Bay Oval, Tauranga
|
March 12
|West Indies vs India
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
March 13
|New Zealand vs Australia
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
March 14
|South Africa vs England
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
March 14
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|
Bay Oval, Tauranga
|
March 15
|Australia vs West Indies
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
March 16
|England vs India
|
Bay Oval, Tauranga
|
March 17
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
March 18
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|
Bay Oval, Tauranga
|
March 19
|India vs Australia
|
Eden Park, Auckland
|
March 20
|New Zealand vs England
|
Eden Park, Auckland
|
March 21
|West Indies vs Pakistan
|
Seddon Park, Hamilton
|
March 22
|India vs Bangladesh
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
March 24
|South Africa vs West Indies
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
March 24
|England vs Pakistan
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|
March 25
|Bangladesh vs Australia
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
March 26
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|
March 27
|England vs Bangladesh
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
March 27
|India vs South Africa
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|
March 30
|Semi-Final 1
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
March 31
|Semi-Final 2
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|
April 3
|Final
|
Hagley Oval, Christchurch