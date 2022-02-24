Women's World Cup: ICC To Allow Teams To Field Only Nine Players; Know Why

The ICC 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup starts in seven days' time and teams are all geared up to get their hands on the elusive trophy. However, the tournament is subjected to changes from the International Cricket Council as it looks to keep the tournament on track despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in New Zealand.

Women's World Cup: Teams can take the field with nine players

According to a report published by Cricket.com.au, The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that female members of a team's support staff will be permitted to field in a match in the case of a significant COVID outbreak, with games to proceed so long as a team has a minimum of nine players available during the Women's World Cup match.

As per the report, the teams taking part in the ICC 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup have been permitted to bring extra reserves with them to New Zealand, beyond the 15-player squad, so players can be brought in and out of the squad in the case of COVID infections.

Chris Tetley, the ICC's Head of Events has said, "If it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment. And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would enable two substitutes to play, non-batting, non-bowling … to enable a game to take place".

Cricket News: Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule

The tournament will kickstart on March 4 with host New Zealand set to play West Indies in the opening match of the Women's World Cup at Bay Oval in Tauranga. A total of 31 matches will be played amongst eight teams to determine who will win the coveted cup. The final will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

Here's the Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule