Women's World Cup: ICC To Allow Teams To Field Only Nine Players; Know Why

Chris Tetley, the ICC's Head of Events has said if it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players during Women's World Cup as an exception.

The ICC 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup starts in seven days' time and teams are all geared up to get their hands on the elusive trophy. However, the tournament is subjected to changes from the International Cricket Council as it looks to keep the tournament on track despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in New Zealand.

Women's World Cup: Teams can take the field with nine players 

According to a report published by Cricket.com.au, The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that female members of a team's support staff will be permitted to field in a match in the case of a significant COVID outbreak, with games to proceed so long as a team has a minimum of nine players available during the Women's World Cup match.

As per the report, the teams taking part in the ICC 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup have been permitted to bring extra reserves with them to New Zealand, beyond the 15-player squad, so players can be brought in and out of the squad in the case of COVID infections.

Chris Tetley, the ICC's Head of Events has said, "If it becomes necessary, we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment. And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would enable two substitutes to play, non-batting, non-bowling … to enable a game to take place".

Cricket News: Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule

The tournament will kickstart on March 4 with host New Zealand set to play West Indies in the opening match of the Women's World Cup at Bay Oval in Tauranga. A total of 31 matches will be played amongst eight teams to determine who will win the coveted cup. The final will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

Here's the Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule

Date Matches Venue

March 4

 New Zealand vs West Indies 

 Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 5

 Bangladesh vs South Africa             

University Oval, Dunedin

March 5

 Australia vs England

Seddon Park, Hamilton 

March 6

 Pakistan vs India     

 Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 7

 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 

 University Oval, Dunedin

March 8

 Australia vs Pakistan

Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 9

 West Indies vs England

 University Oval, Dunedin

March 10

 New Zealand vs India

Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 11

 Pakistan vs South Africa

Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 12

 West Indies vs India

Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 13

 New Zealand vs Australia

Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 14

 South Africa vs England

Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 14

 Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Bay Oval, Tauranga 

March 15

 Australia vs West Indies

Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 16

 England vs India

Bay Oval, Tauranga 

March 17

 New Zealand vs South Africa

Seddon Park, Hamilton 

March 18

 Bangladesh vs West Indies

Bay Oval, Tauranga 

March 19

 India vs Australia

Eden Park, Auckland 

March 20

 New Zealand vs England

Eden Park, Auckland 

March 21

 West Indies vs Pakistan

Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 22

 India vs Bangladesh

Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 24

 South Africa vs West Indies

Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 24

 England vs Pakistan

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

March 25

 Bangladesh vs Australia

Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 26

 New Zealand vs Pakistan

Hagley Oval, Christchurch 

March 27

 England vs Bangladesh

Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 27

 India vs South Africa

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

March 30

 Semi-Final 1

Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 31

 Semi-Final 2

Hagley Oval, Christchurch 

April 3

 Final

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

 

