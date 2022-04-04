Women's World Cup: Team Australia Receive Special 'Maori Gift' After Record 7th Title

Australia Women conquered the ICC Women's World Cup in style crushing defending Champions England in the finals on April 3. Australia's Alyssa Healy produced one of the most remarkable innings in one-day history in the Australia vs England WC finals, smashing 170 off 138 balls to help her team register a 71-run victory.

Following their arrival to the country, the Women's World Cup-winning team were given special recognition for their spectacular performance.

ICC Women's World Cup: Australian cricket team receive special gift

The ICC Cricket World Cup social media handle on Monday shared a post in which the Australia Women Team players were seen receiving a special traditional Maori gift following their World Cup win.

AUS vs ENG Women's World Cup final: Recap

Batting first, Australian batter Alyssa Healy single-handedly demolished the England bowling attack smashing 170 off 138 balls that powered Australia to a massive total of 356 for five. Besides Healey, her opening partner Rachael Haynes (68 off 93) and Beth Mooney (62 off 47) also contributed with the bat. Healy is now the holder of the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final across men's and women's cricket. Adam Gilchrist (149, 2007), Sciver (148 in this game), Ricky Ponting (140, 2003) and Viv Richards (138, 1979) are behind Healy in the elite list.

England, chasing 357 runs to win, needed something more than special to pull off the record chase. However, the England team kept losing wickets throughout the innings. Natalie Sciver scored an unbeaten 148 off 121 balls for her second successive hundred against Australia in the competition. Sciver, who smashed 15 fours and a six in her epic knock, fought till the end alongside number 10 batter Charlotte Dean (21 off 24) but they were left to do too much in the end.

The duo shared a 65 run-stand for the ninth wicket to take the game deep. England was eventually bowled out for 285 in 43.4 overs. For England, this was the tournament to remember despite ending up runners-up. The defending champions came into the final after five wins in a row following defeats in their first three games.