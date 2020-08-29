WOR Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Worcestershire will square off against Northamptonshire in the Central Group match on Saturday, August 29. The WOR vs NOR live match will be played at the New Road Ground in Worchester. The WOR vs NOR live match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our WOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction, WOR vs NOR Dream11 team and WOR vs NOR preview.
The upcoming contest of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 will see Worcestershire competing with Northamptonshire. The head-to-head record of the two teams is pretty balanced. Out of the last five games between the two teams, two have won by either side while one game has been abandoned. Both teams have some strong names within their ranks which will make this an interesting encounter.
Ed Barnard (Captain), Ben Cox (Wicket-keeper), Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch
Joshua Cobb (Captain), Adam Rossington (Wicket-keeper), Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Alex Wakely, Richard Levi, Rob Keogh, Paul Stirling, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Blessing Murazabani, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib
Ed Barnard (Captain), Ben Cox (Wicket-keeper), Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris.
Joshua Cobb (Captain), Adam Rossington (Wicket-keeper), Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Alex Wakely, Richard Levi, Rob Keogh, Paul Stirling, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Blessing Murazabani.
Wicket-keepers: Adam Rossington
Batsmen: Richard Levi (Captain), Paul Stirling, Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes,
All-rounders: Joshua Cobb (Vice-captain), Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveria
Bowlers: Graeme White, Ed Barnard, Charlie Morris
As per our WOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Northamptonshire will be favourites to win the WOR vs NOR live match.
Please note that the above WOR vs NOR Dream11 prediction, WOR vs NOR Dream11 team and WOR vs NOR top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOR vs NOR Dream11 team and WOR vs NOR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.