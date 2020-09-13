WOR Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Worcestershire County Cricket Club will square off against Birmingham Bears in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Here is the WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, WOR vs WAS Dream11 team news and other details of the game.
Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Date: Sunday, September 13, 2020
Time: 5.30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears occupy the third spot on the Central Group with three victories in seven games. They have bagged seven points in all. On the other hand, Worcestershire are looking to bag their second victory in the competition with four defeats. One game stood abandoned. Worcestershire County Cricket Club have an upper hand in the head-to-head stats, winning four of the previous five games while one game failed to produce any favourable result for either side.
Worcestershire County Cricket Club: Ben Cox, Alex Milton, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Ashton Turner, Hamish Rutherford, Jake Libby, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jack Haynes, Olly Westbury, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Brett D’Oliveira, Pat Brown, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, George Scrimshaw, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Spencer, Mitchell Stanley, Zain-ul Hassan, Ben Twohig
Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dan Mousley, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Ian Bell, Dominic Sibley, Alex Thomson, Vikai Kelley, Craig Miles, George Furrer
Wicketkeeper: Michael Burgess
Batsmen: Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Tom Fell, Jack Haynes
All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveira
Bowlers: Jeetan Patel, Craig Miles, Charlie Morris, George Furrer
Worcestershire County Cricket Club: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveira (c)
Warwickshire: Sam Hain, Adam Hose (Vc)
Worcestershire County Cricket Club start off as the favourites in the game, citing the previous five fixtures.
