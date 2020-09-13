WOR Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Worcestershire County Cricket Club will square off against Birmingham Bears in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Here is the WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, WOR vs WAS Dream11 team news and other details of the game.

Also Read | Vitality T20 Blast KET vs SUS live streaming in India, prediction, pitch & weather report

WOR vs WAS Live: WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2020

Time: 5.30 PM IST

WOR vs WAS Live: WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction and preview

Birmingham Bears occupy the third spot on the Central Group with three victories in seven games. They have bagged seven points in all. On the other hand, Worcestershire are looking to bag their second victory in the competition with four defeats. One game stood abandoned. Worcestershire County Cricket Club have an upper hand in the head-to-head stats, winning four of the previous five games while one game failed to produce any favourable result for either side.

Also Read | Vitality T20 Blast WAS vs GLA live streaming in India, where to watch and preview

WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: WOR vs WAS Dream11 team news

Worcestershire County Cricket Club: Ben Cox, Alex Milton, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Ashton Turner, Hamish Rutherford, Jake Libby, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jack Haynes, Olly Westbury, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Brett D’Oliveira, Pat Brown, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, George Scrimshaw, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Spencer, Mitchell Stanley, Zain-ul Hassan, Ben Twohig

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dan Mousley, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Ian Bell, Dominic Sibley, Alex Thomson, Vikai Kelley, Craig Miles, George Furrer

WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: WOR vs WAS playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Michael Burgess

Batsmen: Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Tom Fell, Jack Haynes

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveira

Bowlers: Jeetan Patel, Craig Miles, Charlie Morris, George Furrer

Also Read | SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Worcestershire County Cricket Club: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveira (c)

Warwickshire: Sam Hain, Adam Hose (Vc)

WOR vs WAS match prediction

Worcestershire County Cricket Club start off as the favourites in the game, citing the previous five fixtures.

Also Read | Vitality T20 Blast SOM vs WOR live streaming, where to watch in India, preview

Note: The WOR vs WAS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WOR vs WAS playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Warwickshire Twitter