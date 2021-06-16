WOR Vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast Preview

Worcestershire and Yorkshire are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Wednesday, June 16. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at County Ground, New Road, Worcester starting from 10:00 PM (IST). Here’s the WOR vs YOR Dream11 prediction, WOR vs YOR Dream11 team, WOR vs YOR prediction and WOR vs YOR scorecard.

Worcestershire is currently third in the North Group and will look to improve their place on the points table by winning the match. The team has played 3 matches so far and has two wins while one match ended in a tie. The tie came against Nottinghamshire, after which they beat them by 32 runs. The team played the previous match against Lancashire which they won by 8 wickets.

Yorkshire on the other hand are sixth in the group after two wins and one loss from 3 matches played so far. In the first match, Yorkshire beat Birmingham Bears by 6 wickets after which they were defeated by Durham by 20 runs. The team rebounded from the loss in the previous encounter against Leicestershire who they beat by 18 runs. This should be a good contest to watch.

The condition will be partly sunny but a thunderstorm is likely to interrupt the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With a thunderstorm expected during the match, it is unlikely that both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the WOR vs YOR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Ahead of the WOR vs YOR match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Worcestershire will want Brett D'Oliveira and Moeen Ali to do well for the team in this match and help them to register a win in this match. Yorkshire, on the other hand, would want Lockie Ferguson along with Jonny Bairstow to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

As per our WOR vs YOR prediction, WOR will come out on top in this contest.

