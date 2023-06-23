Worcestershire Strike Deal With Indian Fast Bowler, To Compete In County Championship

Why you’re reading this: Indian cricketers have been participating in the English County Championship to hone their skills for quite a while. Cheteshwar Pujara is the most recent player to have donned the Sussex jersey in the County. The emergence of the T20 leagues around the world hasn’t really affected the charm of the red ball game.

3 things you need to know

County Championships have been one of the most distinguished competitions in cricket

In the midst of the rising T20 crickets, the red ball format stands pretty tall

The county offers to play on the challenging English surfaces

Navdeep Saini to join Worcestershire to take part in County Championship

Worcestershire has roped Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini in for the County Championship, the club has announced. Navdeep Saini, who had previous experience playing in the competition, would compete in four matches for Worcestershire.

Navdeep is expected to make his debut against Derbyshire on Sunday, followed by matches against Yorkshire, Leicestershire at Oakham School and Gloucestershire at Cheltenham College, respectively.

Worcestershire would hope that Navdeep starts firing from day one as they are pretty thin in the bowling unit. Charlie Morris got retired while Josh Tongue is currently with the English squad for the Ashes.

Paul Pridgeon, Chair of the Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group, lavished praises on the bowler.

“Navdeep has signed for the next four Championship matches, until the end of July, essentially.” “He has an impressive track record, having played for India in all formats, and he performed well for Kent last summer, gaining valuable experience of English cricket.” “We felt it was crucial to strengthen our bowling department. With Charlie’s departure, Josh’s involvement with England, and a few injury setbacks, we are entering a crucial phase of the Championship season, where we are in contention at the upper end of the table. Therefore, it was important to have the right numbers and quality.”

Navdeep also expressed his happiness at joining Worcestershire in his next stint:

“I enjoyed my brief time with Kent and I am excited about a more extended period with Worcestershire.” “Hopefully, I can contribute to their promotion push while also continuing to develop my own skills.” “I am aware that Indian players such as Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin have previously played for Worcestershire and achieved success.” “I also aim to make a significant impact and hit the ground running on Sunday.”

