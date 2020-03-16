The Debate
World Cup 2019: 'Andre Russell Continuing From Where He Left In IPL', Twitterverse Shower Praises On The West Indies All-rounder After His Deadly Bowling Spell Against Pakistan

Cricket News

All-rounder Andre Russell was at his lethal best against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Friday. While the cricket fans are very well aware of Russell's exploits with the bat but against Pakistan, he impressed one and all with his fiery bowling spell which put the 'Men in Green' on the backfoot early on.

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:

All-rounder Andre Russell was at his lethal best against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Friday. While cricket fans are very well aware of Russell's exploits with the bat, but against Pakistan, he impressed one and all with his fiery bowling spell which put the 'Men in Green' on the backfoot early on.

Pakistan got off to a good start as they were put into bat by West Indian skipper Jason Holder after winning the toss. Fakhar Zaman, who was looking set in the middle, after having scored a 16-ball 22, which included two boundaries and a maximum, was the first victim of Andre Russell in the sixth over. Zaman was undone by the all-rounder's superb bouncer. The opener tried to pull the ball, but was unlucky as it got a top edge, hit the batsman's grill and went on to hit the middle and leg stump.

Russell then got rid of Haris Sohail in the 10th over. He bowled a length ball outside the off stump as Sohail looked for a big slash, but ended up getting an outside edge and went straight into the gloves of Shai Hope behind the stumps.

The Jamaican all-rounder was hailed on social media for his impressive bowling which rattled the Pakistan top-order.

Not Russell, even his teammates were on fire as the Windies bundled out Pakistan for a mere 105.

First Published:
