World Cup 2019: 'Ben Stokes Paying Tribute To Jonty Rhodes': Netizens Left In Awe As England All-rounder Takes An Unbelievable Flying Catch

Ben Stokes could not be kept out from the game during England's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament opener against South Africa at the Oval on Thursday. Stokes, who had made an immense contribution with the bat earlier with his 79-ball 89, showed his athleticism on the field that pushed South Africa on the backfoot during their run chase of 312.

It happened in the 35th over of the Proteas run chase which was bowled by Adil Rashid and Andile Phehlukwayo was on strike. On the very first delivery, Rashid tossed one in the middle while latter went for a slog sweep. However, he found Stokes on the boundary, who stretched his right hand up the ball and moved to his left to take an unbelievable catch. The catch left the Proteas batsman shell-shocked as South Africa found themselves in even deeper trouble at 180/7.

Watch Stokes' electrifying catch at the boundary here.

“No way..No way you can’t do that Ben Stokes “ is Naseer Hussein’s “Carlos Brathwaite..remember the name”pic.twitter.com/uReTjx1Gns — The Goan Patiala 🥃🥃 (@TheGoanPatiala) May 30, 2019

Here are some of the netizens reaction on this stunningly unbelievable catch.

Ben Stokes is a real 3-Dimensional player for England. 89 with the bat, superlative catch and bowling few vital overs.



By the way, talking about 3D players, we have one in Team India. 🤦🏻‍♂️😑 🤫#ENGvSA #CWC19 — 🇮🇳 Soumya Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@SarkarSpeaking) May 30, 2019

Is it a plane no it’s Ben stokes — scott (@howay_the_lad) May 30, 2019

Ben Stokes pulls out the best catch ever... #ENGvsRSA 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇿🇦 — Groovejunkie (@TheGrooveJunkie) May 30, 2019

Ben Stokes paying tribute to Johnty Rhodes against RSA. 😍 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/FtT4fNJyIU — FB (@FB4Troll) May 30, 2019

Ben Stokes has just caught this 😍 pic.twitter.com/yGCKUsxFff — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) May 30, 2019

South Africa's run chase was kept alive by keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock (68) and Rassie van der Dussen (50) who added 85 runs for the third wicket stand. The Proteas kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 207 in the 40th over thereby handing England a comprehensive win of 104 runs.

