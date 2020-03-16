World Cup 2019: Excited Netizens Make Predictions, Share Statistics As England Vs South Africa Kicks Off The Showpiece Event

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup kicked off as hosts England locked horns with South Africa in the tournament opener at the Kennington Oval. Both the star-studded teams have never won the coveted trophy and will look to make amends in this tournament. Meanwhile, hosts England are considered as the strong favourites to win the World Cup as they come into this tournament as the top-ranked ODI side in world cricket. England and South Africa are in great form, as both have won their last five ODI matches.

South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It seems like the die-hard cricket fans just cannot wait for the quadrennial event to kick off as they are hoping for a good start to the tournament. Here are some of the reactions.

#ENGvSA - An early upset for the hosts. — Saravanan (@SaravanElango) May 30, 2019

Would love to see Kagiso Rabada destroying England batters? SA bowling first. #ENGvSA — Nawlesh Kumar (@iamNawlesh) May 30, 2019

Good news for @englandcricket !



6 of the last 7 World Cup matches at The Oval in the have been won by the team batting 1st.



🇵🇰won v🇿🇼, 1999

🇦🇺won v🇮🇳, 1999

🇿🇦won v🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1999

🇵🇰LOST v WI, 1983

WI won v🇮🇳, 1983

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿won v🇳🇿, 1983

WI won v🇵🇰, 1979#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvSA #CWC19 — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) May 30, 2019

So we all set to kick off this year mega event of cricket. As 2 brilliant teams head to head in a 1st match of the world cup 🏟. Forecast is excellent n pitch is all set to produce many runs today. Best of luck to both the teams. #ENGvSA — Kamran Sarwar (@iamKamran_S) May 30, 2019

Win percentage at Oval ground in last 10 years#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/LU2k67hVqF — Mohsin Riaz (@Mohsin_Riaz395) May 30, 2019

