World Cup 2019: Excited Netizens Make Predictions, Share Statistics As England Vs South Africa Kicks Off The Showpiece Event

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup kicked off as hosts England locked horns with South Africa in the tournament opener at the Kennington Oval. Both the star-studded teams have never won the coveted trophy and will look to make amends in this tournament. Meanwhile, hosts England are considered as the strong favourites to win the World Cup as they come into this tournament as the top-ranked ODI side in world cricket. England and South Africa are in great form, as both have won their last five ODI matches.
South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.
It seems like the die-hard cricket fans just cannot wait for the quadrennial event to kick off as they are hoping for a good start to the tournament. Here are some of the reactions.
