World Cup 2019 India Vs South Africa LIVE: Action Begins As Mighty India Face Low-on-confidence South Africa At Southampton

Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa at Southampton on Wednesday. Ever since their arrival in the UK, the 'Men In Blue' have had a hot and cold outing in their two practice games. They suffered a six-wicket defeat against New Zealand but then came back well with a convincing 95-run win over Bangladesh. But, those were practice matches and come Wednesday, Virat Kohli & Co.'s skills and temperament will be tested in earnest against Faf du Plessis and his side.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will be desperate for their first win in this tournament after a huge loss at the hands of England and then going down to Bangladesh. At the same time, they will also look to overcome their injury concerns as Lungi Ngidi will not be in action for a week to 10 days due to a hamstring injury while veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the competition.

THE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Meanwhile, South Africa has an edge over India in World Cups as they hold a 3-1 victory margin in the four games that the two teams have played. South Africa had won in 1992, 1999 and 2011 respectively while India won their solitary encounter in 2015. At the same time, India has also been dominating the Proteas in ICC tournaments. Be it the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017 or the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, the South Africans have not been able to stop the Indian resistance.

THE PITCH AND CONDITIONS:

The pitch at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton, devoid of grass cover, is expected to be a batting-friendly but Kohli will have a few points to ponder upon as the weather forecast on match day indicates cloud cover with intermittent shower.

THE QUESTIONS:

Will a third seamer in Bhuvneshwar Kumar come into the picture? Does Ravindra Jadeja's warm-up matches' form get more credence than Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal's 22-month show in tandem? Does Kedar Jadhav fit in without playing a single game for a month or Vijay Shankar gets a look in?

While all these questions will be answered at the toss, the 'Men In Blue' just cannot take it easy against a supposedly weak Proteas line-up as Kagiso Rabada's spell can create havoc in the Indian batting. Remember Mohammad Amir's fiery spell in the 2017 Champions Trophy final where India's top-order was blown away early and the then defending champions ended up losing by a big margin. At the same time, a bit of help from the weather conditions with his scorching pace and ability to move the ball, Rabada could just unsettle the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who haven't had the best of times during the past few months.

As far as India's number 4 slot is concerned, KL Rahul is expected to take the No. 4 slot but it needs to be seen as to how well he performs when the condition are nippy. Dhoni at No 5 will be the stabilising factor and if he bats like the Bangladesh warm-up game, he can be a nightmare for the Proteas attack.

But what will be a bigger worry for Du Plessis will be the batting where AB de Villiers' absence has surely had an impact. The poor technique of Proteas batsmen against slow bowlers have been time and again exposed and 20 overs of quality spin bowling could be too hot to handle for the South Africans.

THE SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.

Match Starts: 3 pm IST.