World Cup 2019: Netizens Go Gaga Over West Indies Team As They Dismantle Pakistan Batting Line-up In Just 21.4 Overs

The West Indies brought their A-game against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Trent Bridge on Friday. Things clicked for them right from the beginning. West Indian skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first. It turned out to be a good decision as the Caribbean bowlers bowled in tandem and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Only Fakhar Zaman (22) and Babar Azam (22) could show some resistance with the bat. The Pakistani batsmen were vulnerable to the short ball from the Windies bowlers and fell in the trap as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 105 runs even before playing half their innings. The 'Men In Green' were all out in the 22nd over.

The former two-time World Cup winners were appreciated on social media for their remarkable performance.

MOOOOOOOOOOOOD 🕺🕺



Oshane Thomas takes four wickets as the West Indies obliterate Pakistan for 105 in just 21.4 overs. What a start to #CWC19 for the #MenInMaroon! pic.twitter.com/Sxa4QbMCLZ — ICC (@ICC) May 31, 2019

READ: World Cup 2019 | Battle of the unpredictables as reigning World T20 Champions West Indies face Champions Trophy winners Pakistan

West Indies fans waking up this morning 😀

West Indies fans after checking the score 😵#MenInMaroon #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nsTyNKzm7V — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 31, 2019

Oshane Thomas was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 4/27 in his 5.4 overs at an economy rate of 4.76. Among the other bowlers who chipped in were captain Jason Holder with figures of 3/42 in his five overs and 2/4 by Andre Russell from his three overs which also included a maiden.

READ: World Cup 2019 | 'This is what happened when Pakistan met West Indies in a World Cup match last time', netizens remind Pakistan as the current ICC