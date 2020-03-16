World Cup 2019 | Sachin Tendulkar To Make His Off-field Cricketing Debut During The England-South Africa Tournament Opener

The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off in a few hours time when the hosts England lock horns with South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval. However, even a legendary batsman will be opening the innings off the field. Surprised? No need to be. The legend who will be making his commentary debut during the World Cup opener is none other than the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. That's right. Sachin will begin his second innings in the same field which has made him what he is as an expert and a commentator. As per media reports, Tendulkar will join the pre-show in both English as well as Hindi segments at 1:30 pm IST which will be aired by the official broadcaster of the event. There will be his very own segment 'Sachin Opens Again'. Sachin will have the company of a panel of experts, among them there will also be former players who had the privilege of playing with the Little Master.

Sachin Tendulkar has featured in six World Cups from 1992 to 2011. During his two-decade participation in the showpiece event, he has amassed 2,278 runs and continues to be the highest run-getter in World Cups till date. Sachin also holds another record of having scored six World Cup centuries to name which is yet to be surpassed.

The highest run-scorer in both Tests and One-Day Internationals has been India's top run-getter in the three editions. He had scored 523 runs in the 1996 edition, 673 runs in 2003 & 482 runs in 2011.

At the same time, the legendary batsman also holds the record of having scored the most number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup. His 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup helped India reach the finals. The 46-year-old is also among the players to finish as a semifinalist, runner-up, and winner in the 1996, 2003 and 2011 editions respectively.

Sachin played his last World Cup game on April 2, 2011, in his backyard the Wankhede Stadium where India ended their 28-year long wait and lifted the World Cup for the sixth time after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.

