World Cup 2019 | 'There Is Something In The Bat': Afghanistan Star Rashid Khan Opens On Receiving Virat Kohli’s Magical Gift And How It’s Not With Him Anymore

Virat Kohli has been arguably the best batsman since the past few years. Kohli, who is the top-ranked batsman in both Tests and One-Day Internationals, is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming World Cup which will be played in England & Wales where the 'Men In Blue' will be eyeing their third World Cup.

Coming back to Kohli the batsman, he has been making his bat do the talking for a long time. When batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar had scored 49 ODI tons, which seemed like a record difficult to break, Kohli has already amassed 41 ODI tons and is closer to the goal. At the same time, the run-machine is also known to gift his bat as a gesture of friendship.

The Indian skipper had earlier gifted his bat to Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir after India and Pakistan's ICC World T20 group encounter in 2016. Young Afghan sensation Rashid Khan, who is known to bamboozle the best batsmen in the world, was also a recipient of the same gesture.

The Afghan all-rounder spoke to Cricket Australia's digital content team prior to Afghanistan's clash against the reigning World Champions Australia, where he also highlighted about his hobby of collecting bats from the best in the business.

"When you are (learning) the skills of batting, you need to have a good bat. I got a few from the players. I got one from Virat (Kohli), I got from Davey (David Warner), I got one from KL Rahul and those are special bats. That will help me to make some runs in the World Cup," said Rashid Khan.

At the same time, the 20-year-old leg-spinner also revealed how the bat which was presented to him by the charismatic Indian skipper was stolen and what was the reason behind it.

"When I was batting with the bat against Ireland, I flicked one for four - I wanted to hit a boundary and it went for six. I was like 'what happened? That went for six? I was like 'there is something in the bat'. I loved the bat. It was like every ball I hit went for six. There was something special in that bat. As soon as I came to the pavillion, our previous captain Asghar Afghan, he came up to me and said, 'give me that bat' and I was like 'oh no'.

"He had already taken it out from my bag and put it in his own bag. That was a special bat, from a special player as well. He took that bat and I hope he doesn't do well with that and gives it back," said Rashid while having a hearty laugh.

The interview was also posted on the official Twitter account of Cricket Australia's digital content team. Watch it right here.

Afghan superstar Rashid Khan has a habit of collecting great players' bats, however, one has been stolen! He tells the story... pic.twitter.com/pj97NuunFP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 1, 2019

