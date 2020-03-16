World Cup 2019 | ‘Top Session’: Virat Kohli & Co. Are All Smiles As They Sweat It Out Together In The Gym Ahead Of First Match Against South Africa

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton. The 'Men In Blue' have had a hot and cold start to their journey so far which started with the last two warm-up games. In the first warm-up game, India were outplayed by New Zealand by six wickets. Nonetheless, they came back well in the next warm-up match by registering a comprehensive 95-run win over Bangladesh.

Just a few days before India take on South Africa in their opening encounter, skipper Virat Kohli has been keeping fans updated with the goings-on of the team by posting pictures on social media. The dashing batsman took to Twitter and shared an image with him and his team-mates after a gym session. Kohli wrote 'Top session'. Kohli was joined by the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah,Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar. Watch the image here.

Earlier, Kohli had given the Indian cricket fans a big scare when he suffered a minor injury at the nets during the practice session ahead of Team India's World Cup opening clash against South Africa. The world-class batsman ended up injuring his right thumb. However, the top-ranked batsman in both Tests and One-Day Internationals has been declared fit and will be competing in India's World Cup opener against the Proteas.

India are one of the strong contenders to win this year's showpiece event and will be eyeing their third World Cup in England & Wales and thereby emulate 'Kapil's Devils' feat of 1983. Kohli, who had won a World Cup as a player in 2011, will be looking to add yet another feather in his cap by winning the coveted trophy as a skipper. This will be Kohli's second ICC tournament as a captain. He had led India to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, South Africa's star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada had also taken a dig at Virat Kohli by calling him 'immature.' Rabada's remarks have made it a perfect ingredient for what is expected to be a blockbuster face-off at Southampton.