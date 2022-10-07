World Cup Super League: South Africa Earn Crucial Points As India Lose 1st ODI By 9 Runs

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa kicked off on Thursday at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. Being led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, India failed to chase the target of 250 runs in a rain-reduced 40-over per side match. On the other hand, the South African bowling lineup displayed immense determination to defend their total and kick off the series with a win.

South Africa complete a win in Lucknow despite a late fightback from India 🙌🏻#INDvSA | Scorecard: https://t.co/MpAhJYqiUB pic.twitter.com/z5msNuqsJN — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2022

With the thrilling win, South Africa earned crucial points in the ICC World Cup Super League standings. Prior to the match, South Africa found themselves hanging at the 11th position with just four wins in 13 games. The win against India in the 1st ODI took the Proteas side’s points tally to 59 points.

More about Cricket World Cup Super League

It is pertinent to mention that the Cricket World Cup Super League takes place over two years and aims at increasing the stakes of the bilateral ODI series. It helps decide about the teams that will feature in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Out of the 13 participating nations, the top eight teams will earn direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, while the remaining team will fight for qualification alongside five Associate teams in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Will South Africa earn direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India?

Having fortified the ODI series against Australia in January due to the brand new SA20 tournament, South Africa gave away the 30 World Cup Super League points on offer. The Proteas squad then leveled the series against England 1-1, which hasn’t helped their stand in the points table. With the team scheduled to face India in the remaining two games, followed by the ODIs against England at home and the two games remaining from their suspended home series against the Netherlands, South Africa might still face a shortage of points to earn direct qualification.

Meanwhile, hosts India have already qualified for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The World Cup Super League standings are currently led by England, who have won 12, lost 5, and returned with one no result from the 18 games they have played. Australia sit second in the points table with 12 wins and 6 defeats, while Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand wrap up the top 5 teams in the standings.

Updated World Cup Super League after South Africa's win in the 1st ODI vs India