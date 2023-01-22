World Cup Winning Captain Feels India May Have Three Teams In Three Different Formats Soon

Former Indian allrounder and world cup winning captain Kapil Dev feels that Team India has got everything that is needed to win the 2023 ODI World Cup. The veteran said that Team India has a vast talent and there will be a time when they can play three different teams in three formats. As far as changes in the playing are concerned they should be left on the wisdom of the selection committee.

'they will have three teams'

“I think we should leave it to the cricket board what they (selectors) plan. So many cricketers are coming, so everyone should get a chance to play. From what I can see from the outside is that they will have three teams – one each for T20Is, ODIs and Tests. That way, you can have a bigger pool", Kapil Dev said to Gulf News.

Kapil Dev also expressed his unhappiness towards Team India's approach on not playing Suryakumar Yadav in certain games. Kapil Dev said that a player is dropped just after the game in which he was the Man of the Match and someone else comes in his place. Kapil Dev as a cricketer doesn't understand the thought process behind it as a cricketer.

'we as cricketers don’t understand that'

“Having said that, they should have one set of teams for a period of time. You can change an odd person. I can understand that. But if your Man of the Match (Suryakumar Yadav) is getting dropped the next day and somebody else comes in, we as cricketers don’t understand that", Kapil Dev said.

Suryakumar Yadav has not scored a half century from his last 10 ODI innings as he was also left out of the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this month. Surya played the last match in Trivandrum but it was a dead rubber.

Surya played the first two ODI against New Zealand in the first match in place of injured Shreyas Iyer and scored 31 of 26 deliveries. Shubman Gill played a record innings of 208 becoming the youngest player to enter the 200 club and also the fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs. Shubman also became the youngest player to hit 3 ODI centuries leaving Virat Kohli behind. India won the first ODI by 12 runs.

Surya has been in magical form from the last one year and has won India matches single handedly. The kind of player Surya is, he is just one innings away to cement his place in the One Day team as well.