The 2023 ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup - winning India team members arrived at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi on Thursday to a heart-warming welcome. The supporters of the nation's U-19 women’s team pulled off ecstatic celebrations at the airport. This comes a day after the Shafali Verma-led team was felicitated by the BCCI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after arriving at the IGI Airport in Delhi, India’s star performer Parshavi Chopra spoke to Republic and said, “We feel very good. India has become the U-19 World Cup champion for the first time. It feels great”. Shedding light on plans for her future, Chopra added, “I will try to take small steps, and do well in whatever opportunities I get.” The players also added that there can be no bigger motivation than seeing their country’s flag at the top.

Sachin Tendulkar felicitated the India U-19 women's team

The World Cup-winning squad was felicitated by the BCCI, in the presence of prominent officials and also the India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Speaking about the victory, Archana Devi said, “Can't be anything better than to lift the trophy, every parent should motivate their children to chase their dream, dream is to play for India, will go home, and spend time with family before coming back to training, ready for WPL. Meeting Sachin Tendulkar was biggest day of my life”.

It is pertinent to mention that India vice-captain Shweta Sherawat will reportedly have a road show from the airport to her home in South Delhi. She was the highest run-scorer of the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup with 297 runs in seven games at an average of 99.00. On the other hand, Archana Devi contributed with impressive figures of 2/17 during India’s victory in the summit clash.