World Cup-winning Skipper Allan Border Says World T20 Should Take Precedence Over IPL

Legendary Australian cricketer Allan Border has urged all the cricket boards to stop sending their players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and at the same time, he has also gone on to say that the World T20 should take precedence over the cash-rich event.

Apparently, the seventh edition of the showpiece event in T20 Cricket was originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year. However, it has been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting that was conducted in July. The tournament decider will be played on November 14.

However, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) cashed in on the opportunity and hosted the 13th edition of the IPL in that slot (19 September to 10 November) where the title-holders Mumbai successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after defeating the first-time finalists Delhi in a one-sided finale.

'Just a money grab': Allan Border

“I’m not happy with that. The world game should take precedence over local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead. I would question that decision it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?”, said Border while speaking to ABC. “The World T20 should take precedence, for sure. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that’s the case,” the 1987 World Cup-winning skipper added.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021

India will once again be hosting the event. They had hosted it back in 2016 where a spirited West Indies team led by Darren Sammy had won a record second title after getting the better of favourites England in an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the eighth edition of the marquee tournament will be hosted by Australia in October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022.

