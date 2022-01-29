World Giants Vs Asia Lions Live Streaming: How To Watch LLC 2022 Final In India, UAE & UK?

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) final will take place between the World Giants and the Asia Lions on Saturday night. The LLC 2022 final will commence live at 8:00 PM IST, from the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and tightly contested final, here is a look at how to watch the Legends League Cricket live in India, UAE and UK, and the World Giants vs Asia Lions live streaming details.

World Giants vs Asia Lions live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Legends League Cricket live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 and 3 SD/HD channels. As for the World Giants vs Asia Lions live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

How to watch Legends League Cricket live in UAE?

Fans in the UAE can watch the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket on Crickwick. The match will commence live at 6:30 PM as per the local time on January 29.

How to watch LLC 2022 live in the UK?

United Kingdom fans can watch LLC 2022 on the Sky Sports Network. The match will begin live at 3:30 PM BST on January 29.

World Giants vs Asia Lions preview

Both teams have already faced each other on two occasions previously in the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket. The Asia Lions won the first encounter that took place on January 21 by six wickets. With some outstanding batting from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga, they chased down the target of 206 runs with four balls to spare. Dilshan hit 52 runs off 32 balls, while Tharanga smashed 63 runs off just 43 deliveries.

However, the second time the two sides met on January 26, fans got to witness a dominating performance from the World Giants. After the Asia Lions set a meagre target of 150 runs, the Giants chased it down in just 13 overs, with opener Kevin Pietersen smashing 86 runs off just 38 deliveries, an inning that included nine boundaries and a staggering seven sixes.

World Giants vs Asia Lions: Full Squads

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (w), Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O Brien, Albie Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Imran Tahir, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Matthew Hoggard, Daniel Vettori, Brendan Taylor, Brad Haddin

Asia Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (w), Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Ajantha Mendis, Azhar Mahmood, Shahid Afridi, Habibul Bashar, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar