World T20 Qualifier: ZIM Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Stream

Zimbabwe and Netherlands are set to face each other in the final match of the ICC World T20 Qualifier to determine the final group placings for the opening round of matches. Zimbabwe vs Netherlands World T20 Qualifier match will be played at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, July 17. The World T20 Qualifier match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST.

Both Zimbabwe and Netherlands ensured their qualification to the T20 World Cup in Australia after beating Papua New Guinea and the United States of America respectively in their previous encounter. The winner of this match will be placed in Group B, alongside Ireland, West Indies and Scotland, while the team losing the final will be paired against Namibia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. Here's a look at ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the match.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim Pringle

Zimbabwe and Netherlands World T20 Qualifier live streaming

To watch the Zimbabwe and Netherlands World T20 Qualifier live streaming fans can log into ICCT20ONLINE.com

World T20 Qualifier: Zimbabwe and Netherlands Fantasy picks

Max O’Dowd:

The Netherlands batter has scored 166 runs in 4 matches. In the previous match, he could only score 16 runs however with his big-hitting skills he can be dangerous during powerplays

Bas de Leede

The all-rounder is not only the leading run-getter for the team and has also chipped in with wickets during the World T20 Qualifiers. Bas de Leede has scored 169 runs in 4 matches and also picked up 7 wickets.

Sikandar Raza

He is a must-have fantasy pick having scored 209 runs scored in 4 matches played in the tournament. He will be aiming to not only continue his fine form but also make a huge score in the final match.

Blessing Muzarabani:

He will be a crucial selection because he is a bowler who can try and get wickets for the team. He has so far picked up 5 wickets in the tournament.

World T20 Qualifier: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe probable Playing XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe

Netherland probable Playing XI

Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren.