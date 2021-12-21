World Test Championship 2021-23: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England 2nd Test

The rankings for the World Test Championship 2021-23 (WTC) have been updated after the second Australia vs England Test match that the Aussies managed to win by a massive margin of 275 runs. The rankings are calculated based on the percentage of points won. So Australia keeps their record perfect along with Sri Lanka as both have played two matches each and won both.

Pakistan is in third with 75% having won three and lost one match in the World Test Championship points table. India are fourth ahead of their three-match series against South Africa. India is on 58.33% having won three, lost one and drawn two games. But they can move up the WTC points table with a good result in the upcoming series.

World Test Championship points table

Nation PCT (%) Points Won Lost Drawn Series Penalty Overs Sri Lanka 100.00 24 2 0 0 1 - Australia 100.00 24 2 0 0 1* - Pakistan 75.00 36 3 1 0 2 - India 58.33 42 3 1 2 2* 2 West Indies 25.00 12 1 3 0 2 - New Zealand 16.00 4 0 1 1 1 - England 08.33 6 1 4 1 2* 10 Bangladesh 00.00 0 0 2 0 1 -

Australia vs England Second Ashes 2021 Test - Day 4 and 5 Recap

Australia did well to extend their lead over England in their second innings as they scored 230 for the loss of nine wickets and then decided to declare. Marnus Labuschange was again in top form as he scored a half-century before being dismissed by Dawid Malan. Travis Head was also excellent having scored 51 runs off 54 balls. Australia started their bowling exceedingly well as Steve Smith caught out Haseeb Hameed who has been in terrible form so far in the Ashes.

Rory Burns and Dawid Malan tried to stabilise England's innings but they could not as Jhye Richardson sent Burns packing at 34 in 95 balls. Joe Root departed just as he was looking settled at 24 runs off 67 balls. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were also dismissed soon after but Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes did superbly well to stabilise England's innings. However, Chris Woakes soon was bowled out by Richardson on 44 off 97.

Buttler seemed to be in it for the long run as he had scored 26 runs off 207 balls and looked like he could have carried on all day but sadly it ended. Buttler was facing a delivery by Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson when he accidentally clipped the stumps with his foot and was deemed hit-wicket out. Soon after that James Anderson also departed bringing an end to the match and handing Australia a massive 275 runs victory over England.

Image: AP