ICC World Test Championship: India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario After PAK Beat SL

Pakistan cricket team’s four-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday in the 1st Test of the two-match series has resulted in a major reshuffle in the ICC World Test Championship points table, for the ongoing 2021-23 cycle. While the win pushed Pakistan to the third spot in the standings, Sri Lanka went down by three places and currently find themselves at the 6th position. At the same time, Sri Lanka’s downfall in the points table also improved India’s position in the rankings by one spot.

How can India qualify for the ICC World Test Championships final?

India currently sit 4th in the standings with a win percentage of 52.08, and 75 points to their credit, with five wins and four losses, alongside two draws in the four series they have played in the 2021-23 cycle. In order to qualify for the ICC World Test Championships final, India now have the uphill task of winning their remaining six Tests. India are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a two-match away Test series, before hosting Australia at their home.

It is pertinent to mention that India have been penalized five points due to the slow over rate. However, if India manage to win the remaining six games without any slow over rate issues, they will gain 72 points and their points percentage will increase from 52.08% to 68.05%. While India have currently scored 75 out of the 144 points, if they win the remaining six games, they will end up scoring 147 points out of 216 points and qualify for the ICC WTC final.

A look at the ICC World Test Championships 2021-23 points table after Pakistan's win

As of now, South Africa, Pakistan and Australia are the teams who sit ahead of India in the WTC standings. It is pertinent to mention that if India register six wins, at least two of the aforementioned teams would have to finish with less than 68.05% points. Australia are due to play a total of nine Test matches in the current cycle, while Pakistan and South Africa will play six and eight games respectively.

The ICC WTC points table for the 2021-23 cycle is currently led by South Africa. They have earned 71.43% of the points, having returned with five wins and two losses in the three series they have played so far. Meanwhile, Australia sit 2nd in the standings with 70% points, courtesy of the 84 points to their credit. They have won six and have faced defeat in one match, after playing three series.

At the same time, following the win on Wednesday, Pakistan reached to third in the standings with 58.33% points, with four wins, two draws and two losses in the three series they have played so far. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka sit 6th in the standings, with 52 points and four wins, four losses and a draw to their name in five series. On the other hand, West Indies find themselves at 5th with 50% points.

(Image: bcci.tv)