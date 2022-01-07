World Test Championship Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Defeat Against SA

South Africa leveled ongoing India vs South Africa three-match Test series 1-1 on January 5 by winning the second Test match of the series by seven wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Proteas side produced an all-around performance throughout the match by first bowling out India for 202 runs in the first innings, before scoring 229 runs in the second. India scored 266 runs in their second batting innings and set a fourth-innings target of 240 runs, which was chased down by Dean Elgar’s side with seven wickets in hand on the fourth day. Meanwhile, having won at Johannesburg, South Africa has made major improvements in the ICC World Test Championship points table as they now find themselves at the fifth position.

South Africa's leap from 8th to 5th-

South Africa previously stood at the eighth position following India’s win at Centurion, but now are touching distance with Virat Kohli’s men. India stands fourth in the standings with a win percentage of 55.21 with 53 points, after winning four matches, losing two, drawing two, playing in their third series on the current cycle. India also has three penalty overs for slow over rates. In the meantime, South Africa sits fifth in the standings with a win percentage of 50.00% with 12 points after winning one, losing one while playing in their first series of the ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle.

Australia leads the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings-

Meanwhile, the standings are currently led by Australia with a 100% win percentage, having scored 36 points after winning all three matches of the Ashes 2021-22 series against England. Subcontinent teams Sri Lanka and Pakistan sit second and third in the standings respectively, while Bangladesh is placed below South Africa at sixth. The last three positions in the points table are filled by West Indies, New Zealand, and England respectively, out of which, England has played the most no. of matches. England was a win % of 07.14% with WTC points, as they have won one, lost five, and drawn one match so far. England is currently playing in its second series of the WTC cycle and has 10 penalty overs.

The full ICC WTC standings after India's loss-

The #WTC23 standings after South Africa's historic win over India 👀 pic.twitter.com/4OFegawy7F — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2022

(Image: AP)