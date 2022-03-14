World Test Championship Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Series Win Over SL

Team India continued their dominance as they romped home to massive 238-run win over Sri Lanka on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India completed a whitewash over the visitors with a 2-0 Test series win. Setting up a target of 447 runs, India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 208 in the post-tea session despite skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's century. India have also progressed in the World Test Championship 2021/22 Points table.

With the win, India rose to the fourth position in the WTC Points Table with 77 points. India have 58.33 Percentage of points with 6 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws. Australia, South Africa and Pakistan are ahead of India in the points table.

WTC Points Table 2021/22

A herculean task at hand, Sri Lanka took the field on the third day with a lot of determination but it was always going to be tough to negotiate the Indian attack on a track that has been offering turn and uneven bounce from day one.

Resuming at 28 for one in pursuit of an improbable 447-run target, Sri Lanka batter resisted the Indian attack for some time before folding for 208 in the post-tea session.

"It's been a good run, and I have enjoyed it personally and as a team. We wanted to achieve a few things as a team, and we have done that," skipper Rohit Sharma said after leading the team to a perfect result in his first series at the helm.

He spoke about the positives that emerged from the two-match series.

"We have seen Jadeja grow as a batter, and he seems to get better and better. Shreyas just carried on from where he left off in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. He knew he was stepping into the big shoes of guys like Rahane and Pujara, but he has everything that he requires. Rishabh seems to get better with each game that he plays," the skipper waxed eloquent.

Left-handed Karunaratne, one of the most consistent performers for Sri Lanka in recent times, raised his 14th Test century with a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah. He took some time to settle but worked the ball around swiftly, consistently placing them in the gaps.

Bumrah (3/23) eventually sent him back with slightly seaming ball that beat his bat to shatter the stumps. The lethal Indian fast bowler, who consistently made life tough for the Lankans, returned with match figures of 8 for 47, having taken a fifer at home for the first time in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/55), Axar Patel (2/37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/48) did their bit in wrapping up the Lankan innings.

India now have won all three pink-ball Tests at home, having beaten beating Bangladesh (in Kolkata, 2019) and England (in Ahmedabad, 2021) before.

(with PTI inputs)