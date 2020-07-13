World Test Championship Updated Points Table After West Indies' Historic Win Over England

Quick links:
West Indies defeated England by four wickets at Rose Bowl, Southampton to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series. With the win, the Jason Holder-led side also opened their account in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship points table. The recently concluded England vs West Indies first Test marked the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus-induced sports shutdown.
Windies win by 4 wickets!#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/uD7ax9pgwF— ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2020
West Indies’ four-wicket win over the Ben Stokes-led English side has taken them above South Africa and Bangladesh on the WTC points table. England continues to remain on the fourth spot, i.e. just below New Zealand. Bangladesh remains the only side to not register their opening points in the ongoing World Test Championship yet.
The Indian team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, suffered a 0-2 series defeat in New Zealand in February. In spite of their twin defeats, India continues to remain atop the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Australian team, however, significantly reduced the gap with table-toppers India in January after blanking Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) to cap-off a perfect home summer.
|Pos.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points contested
|Total points
|1
|India
|
9
|7
|2
|0
|480
|360
|2
|Australia
|10
|7
|2
|1
|360
|
296
|3
|New Zealand
|7
|3
|4
|0
|360
|
180
|4
|England
|10
|5
|4
|1
|280
|
146
|5
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|2
|1
|300
|
140
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|2
|1
|240
|
80
|7
|West Indies
|3
|1
|2
|0
|160
|
40
|8
|South Africa
|7
|1
|6
|0
|240
|
24
|9
|Bangladesh
|3
|0
|3
|0
|180
|
0
The second England vs West Indies Test match will now be played at Old Trafford, Manchester between July 16 and 20. The upcoming match is a must-win for England to stay in contention for taking the series honours. A win at Manchester for the home side would take England above New Zealand in the WTC points table. The England vs West Indies Test series will be followed by the England vs Pakistan series in August.
