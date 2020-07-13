World Test Championship Updated Points Table After West Indies' Historic Win Over England

West Indies defeated England by four wickets at Rose Bowl, Southampton to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series. With the win, the Jason Holder-led side also opened their account in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship points table. The recently concluded England vs West Indies first Test marked the return of international cricket after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus-induced sports shutdown.

Also Read | Michael Holding Blasts ICC For 'ridiculous' World Test Championship Points System

World Test Championship: Impact of England vs West Indies outcome in WTC points table

West Indies’ four-wicket win over the Ben Stokes-led English side has taken them above South Africa and Bangladesh on the WTC points table. England continues to remain on the fourth spot, i.e. just below New Zealand. Bangladesh remains the only side to not register their opening points in the ongoing World Test Championship yet.

World Test Championship: Virat Kohli-led India stay atop WTC points table

The Indian team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, suffered a 0-2 series defeat in New Zealand in February. In spite of their twin defeats, India continues to remain atop the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Australian team, however, significantly reduced the gap with table-toppers India in January after blanking Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) to cap-off a perfect home summer.

Also Read | BCCI Takes Charge In Demanding End Of World Test Championship And ODI League: Report

ICC World Test Championship: A look at an updated WTC points table after England vs West Indies

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points contested Total points 1 India 9 7 2 0 480 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 1 360 296 3 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 360 180 4 England 10 5 4 1 280 146 5 Pakistan 5 2 2 1 300 140 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 240 80 7 West Indies 3 1 2 0 160 40 8 South Africa 7 1 6 0 240 24 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 180 0

World Test Championship: England vs West Indies and other scheduled fixtures

The second England vs West Indies Test match will now be played at Old Trafford, Manchester between July 16 and 20. The upcoming match is a must-win for England to stay in contention for taking the series honours. A win at Manchester for the home side would take England above New Zealand in the WTC points table. The England vs West Indies Test series will be followed by the England vs Pakistan series in August.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Turns 29: Indian Fans Mention Virat Kohli In Birthday Wishes For All-rounder

Also Read | Ben Stokes Questions MS Dhoni's Intent, Virat Kohli's Comments Post 2019 World Cup Match

Image credit: England vs West Indies capture from WINDIES CRICKET TWITTER