World Test Championship: Team India Take Top Spot In Rankings After Win Vs England At Oval

Team India after winning the 4th Test against England on Monday are now just one match away from claiming the five-match Test series. The visiting team won the Oval Test by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The win in the 4th Test also meant Virat Kohli and co now take the top spot in the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship points table.

WTC standings: Team India take top spot after winning Oval Test

Following the win in the Oval Test, India earned 26 points and a percentage of points (PCT) of 58.33 per cent. The second and the third place on the WTC standings belongs to Pakistan and the West Indies, both with 12 points and a PCT of 50 per cent each. England who trail in the five-match series is fourth on the table with 14 points and a PCT of 29.17.

A 157-run win at The Oval has taken India to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 table.#ENGvIND report 👇https://t.co/LezDO73U5f — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2021

A Look at the points system which decides WTC standings

Points available per Test match are 12 for a win, six for a tie, four for a draw, and zero for a loss. The PCT allocated per Test is 100 for a win, 50 for a tie, 33.33 for a draw, and nil for a loss. The five-match series carries 60 points, a four-Test series carries 48 points, a three-Test series carries 36 points, while a two-Test series carries 24 points. Both India and England were docked two points each for slow over-rates in the previous Test.

Recap of England vs India 4th Test

The final day of the England vs India 4th Test witnessed Team India bowlers dominating the England batting lineup and bowling them out for 210 runs in their second innings. Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to put England on backfoot as he knocked over Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. England lost six wickets for 62 runs in the second session and was all out in the post-tea session. Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) while Jadeja saw the back of Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0). Shardul Thakur also shined with the ball as he dismissed well-settled Rory Burns and in-form Joe Root. Shardul Thakur got the key wicket of rival skipper Joe Root (36) while Umesh Yadav dismissed Chris Woakes (18), Craig Overton (10) and James Anderson (2).