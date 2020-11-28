'Worst Feeling In The World', Says Adam Zampa After Giving A Big Reprieve To Virat Kohli

Adam Zampa revealed that it was the worst feeling in the world for him after having dropped the all-important catch of Virat Kohli in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Indian skipper who was batting at 1 was completely outfoxed by a short delivery from Pat Cummins as he got a top-edge and just when it appeared that Zampa would take a sitter at the deep fine leg, he failed to complete the catch as the ball went out of his hands.

'Worst feeling': Adam Zampa

“It’s literally the worst feeling in the world. Each run you start to feel it after that, but from my point of view, I was pretty keen to try and make amends with the ball. Fortunately, I didn’t end up having to bowl to him but it’s one of those things, you have to want to the next ball come to you and also want the ball and try and get the wicket as well,” said the Aussie leggie while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo.

Nonetheless, it did not prove costly for the hosts as the batting megastar could only succeed in adding 20 more runs. He managed to score a run-a-ball 21 that included a couple of boundaries and a maximum and just when it appeared that he would make a statement in the run chase, he attempted a needless shot that brought his downfall.

The Indian captain looked to take pacer Josh Hazlewood to the cleaners but failed to get the ball past his opposite number Aaron Finch who took a sharp catch at short mid-wicket.

READ: Aakash Chopra Jokes 'Steve Smith Should Be Offered Indian Citizenship' After ODI Century

India look to settle scores in 2nd ODI

Blistering centuries from skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steven Smith (105) powered the Aussies to a mammoth score of 374/6 in their 20 overs as Team India had to pull off the second-highest run-chase in ODI history in order to go 1-0 up in the three-match series which did not happen.

In reply, opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) and middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya (90) tried to get the Men In Blue over the line with a 128-run fifth-wicket stand after losing the top-order at the score of 101 but it was just not enough as the visitors were restricted to 308/8.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Australia will be looking to seal the series while India will be hoping to settle scores.



READ: Sydney Thunder Beat Melbourne Stars In A Lop-sided Finale, Win WBBL For The Second Time

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.